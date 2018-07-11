Fanney Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu release: Delhi High Court rules against Vashu Bhagnani

The Delhi High Court, On Tuesday, ruled against producer Vashu Bhagnani and his banner Pooja Entertainment in the ongoing case pertaining to the release and distribution rights of upcoming Bollywood releases, Fanney Khan and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. As per the court's order, Bhagnani cannot interfere in decisions relating to the two films' release and distribution. The case was followed by a suit filed by T-series, alleging that Bhagnani was unduly interfering in the matter, urging theatre owners and distributors to not associate themselves with the release of these films.

The complication arose after Prenraa Arora-led KriArj Entertainment found itself amid various controversies of non-payment and non-channelised administration and had to sell their rights to Pooja Entertainment.

Lawyers of T-Series, at the court, claimed that they repeatedly requested for documents of acquiring rights from Bhagnani, but were slapped with public notices and a legal notice from him as well.

“Our case is quite simple. T-series co-produced Batti Gul Meter Chalu with KriArj and Fanney Khan with KriArj and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Productions, under written agreements, all of which were executed much prior in time than Vashu Bhagnani’s alleged agreements. These agreements prohibited KriArj from entering into any agreements with any third party without the written consent of T-series. Therefore, any agreement that KriArj may have entered into with Vashu ji’s companies, are void in law and cannot supersede our client’s rights. As regards why, when and where did KriArj execute these so-called agreements with Vashu ji or what happened with the money paid to KriArj is for KriArj to explain. Our Client cannot be made to suffer if KriArj has exceeded its rights and taken money from someone, without our client’s written consent," Advocate Neel Mason told a publication.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu releases on August 31 while Fanney Khan is slated to release on August 3.