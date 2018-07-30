Fanney Khan BTS video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a gorg-fest to gorge your eyes upon!

The very beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to sizzle on the big screen with her upcoming flick Fanney Khan. Her rockstar avatar has already titillated our senses and we can’t wait to watch her again on the big screen. Until now, the makers have released the teaser, trailer and two songs which show Aishwarya crooning and dancing amazingly. This time, we have a behind-the-scenes video of the track Halka Halka that was released recently.

As much as we loved her in the song, we equally like her moves and expressions in the making video. She can be seen singing and dancing in front of green screens, and also practising steps. The cute chemistry between Aishwarya and Rajkummar Rao is another highlight. With those red curls and stylish boots, Aish is drop-dead gorgeous in the video.

Aishwarya essays the role of a pop sensation named Baby Singh who gets kidnapped. The kidnappers are two amateurs Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and it is the latter who falls in love with her. Anil Kapoor plays a doting father to a college-going girl who dreams of becoming the next singing sensation, and Kapoor, like any other father, wants to fulfill her dreams.

This musical comedy marks the first-time association of Anil Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Bhushan Kumar as producers and also marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar. The movie is slated to release on August 3, 2018.

