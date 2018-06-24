Fanney Khan first poster: Anil Kapoor is a middle-class guy, and his story begins NOW

Fanney Khan has been in the news ever since its announcement. And why not? The movie marks the reunion of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai nearly seventeen years after they were last seen in Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Post that, the hullabaloo was about the hunt for the second male lead in the movie, which later ended on Rajkummar Rao. And now, we have something exciting. Anil Kapoor has shared the first poster of the movie, and we are stumped, to say the least.

Just a middle-class man, with a dabba in his hand and his vocational device in the other, that's Anil Kapoor's character in the movie, and we are super stoked to see him in that avatar.

Fanney Khan is a remake of the Belgian movie Everybody's Famous. However, the movie will also be dealing with the issue of body shaming. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen playing a rockstar in the movie, whereas Anil Kapoor will be a father to a teenage daughter who dreams of becoming a rockstar herself some day, but deals with body issues.

The first poster has certainly intrigued us. We are definitely waiting for more now. Let's wait to see what the teaser brings along, on June 26.