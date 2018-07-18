Fanney Khan: Here’s how Anil Kapoor perfected his role of a musician

After Race 3, Anil Kapoor is all to splash his magic on the big screen with Fanney Khan, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. The makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer which was loved by one and all. The trailer revealed that Anil Kapoor’s character is that of a taxi driver who aspired to be a musicians, but he could not fulfill his dreams. He now wants his daughter to earn fame as a singer. And to perfect this role of a singer/musician, Anil Kapoor literally lessons in music.

While interacting with the media, Anil revealed that he took piano lessons from Ramesh Kumar in order to be perfect this role.

"The trumpet is an integral part of my character in the film. My character, Fanney, plays it when he is sad or happy. So I had to make it look real. I was excited to learn a new instrument and took lessons from Ramesh Kumar Gurung. It was challenging to emote while using the instrument," said Anil.

He also spoke about how music has played a vital role in his career and went on to say that he understood melody and rhythm through the characters he has played.

Fanney Khan marks the reunion of Anil and Aishwarya after 17 long years. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film is slated to be out on August 3.