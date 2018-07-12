Fanney Khan: Here’s what Rajkummar Rao has to say on his crackling chemistry with Aishwarya Rai

After setting a new benchmark for actors with his outstanding performances in Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Bose: Dead/Alive, and more, Rajkummar Rao is set to nail it again! The actor’s next film is Fanney Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film also marks his first collaboration with Aishwarya Rai and it looks like the duo is the new loved B-Town pair. Well, that’s what Rao says. Check it out.

In a recent media interaction, Rao, when asked to comment on his chemistry with the former Miss World, said, "The chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and me is being appreciated. People are saying there is a new couple in town in the form of both of us and I am completely okay with it. I have no problem with that."

The makers of Fanney Khan recently dropped its trailer which garnered immense appreciation from the audience. Rao further expressed that he’s overwhelmed with the response of the trailer and talking about working with Anil and Aishwarya, he said, “I have always been a huge fan of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai, and it was a pleasure to work with them.”

The actor has a couple of films lined up as his next and said that he’s excited for the same. Besides Fanney Khan, which is his second release after Omerta, he has Mental Hai Kya, Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekhke Aisa Laga in his books.