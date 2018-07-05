Fanney Khan new posters: A Rockstar has been kidnapped!

Breaking news: A Rockstar has been kidnapped! Before you hyperventilate, it’s for a movie. It’s Fanney Khan and the new posters have been unveiled with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being the Rockstar who has been kidnapped, and a masked Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao behind her. From the tone and pose, it’s pretty clear that the plot is going to be intriguing yet funny.

Take a look.

While in the first one the kidnappers are masked, the next one shows their faces. A scared Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao come to foray.

The first poster of the film was released a few days back and Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to announce the same. While his face was not visible in the poster, the combination of the legendary singers Mohammed Rafi and Shammi Kapoor hinted at the speculations of Anil playing an aspiring singer in the film.

The teaser released as well, with Rajkummar Rao holding the baton of narrator and introducing us to the Fanney Khan, i.e. Anil Kapoor. It met with a heartwarming response.

The posters have surely built intrigue amongst the audience. The trailer is finally to be out on July 6 and fans are finding it difficult to hold their excitement any longer! The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 3.