Fanney Khan song Mohabbat: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerizes us with her killer moves – watch video

A few days ago, the makers of Fanney Khan had released the trailer of the film. It impressed a major set of people. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta. In the trailer, Aishwarya was there just for a few seconds, but she had surely stolen the show. The makers have now released the first song of the film titled Mohabbat featuring Aishwarya.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, but we cannot ignore that tune, which is taken from the old song Jawan Hai Mohabbat from the movie Anmol Ghadi (1946). The latter was sung by Noor Jehan. Mohabbat is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Well, the highlight of the song is of course Aishwarya and her killer moves. The actress has danced in many films earlier, but we haven’t seen her in such an avatar and a song. It is quite refreshing to see the actress in a song like this. She will surely leave you mesmerized.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the movie is slated to release on August 3, 2018. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor, P.S. Bharathi, Rajiv Tandon, Krishan Kumar, Kussum Arora and Nishant Pitti.