Fanney Khan teaser: Anil Kapoor is here to restore your faith in dreams - watch video

Anil Kapoor, who is still basking in the success of Race 3 is already gearing up for the release of his next film, Fanney Khan. The actor dropped a couple of posters, announcing that the teaser will be out today (June 26). And here it is! We finally get a glimpse into the film, which has piqued interest ever since it was announced. After all, it's after a gap of 17 years that we will see Aishwarya and Anil in a film together.

Talking about the teaser, it starts with a voice over from Rajkummar Rao, who is also starring in the film. We get some glimpses of Aishwarya, Anil and Rao. In the teaser, we don't see Aishwarya and Anil in the same frame, something which the fans were hoping for. Maybe we will see them together in the trailer, which should be out in a few weeks. So while we wait for it, check out the teaser of Fanney Khan right here:

Here's the poster that was shared by Anil earlier in the day:

Talking about Rajkummar Rao, he is reportedly playing Aishwarya's love interest. A melodious love song has been shot featuring the two in Mumbai. Talking about the music of the film, Aishwarya will get a snazzy introductory number for her character. In fact, she is already rehearsing for the song with international choreographer, Frank Gatson Jr, who has choreographed tracks for artists like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Usher, Brandy and Kelly Rowland.

Fanney Khan is said to be based on the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous (2000) that was nominated for Oscars in the Best Foreign Language film category.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and T-series in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, Fanney Khan will be releasing on August 3, clashing with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan's Karwaan.