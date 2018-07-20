Fanney Khan: THIS Bollywood actress is the inspiration behind Pihu Sand’s weight gain

The forthcoming release, Fanney Khan, gives us numerous reasons to look forward to it. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays a rockstar will don a never seen before avatar. The story itself has numerous twists. And then, we have newcomer Pihu Sand who gained 20 kg of weight for her role. She plays an aspiring singer who later takes major inspiration from Aishwarya.

And you know what? Bhumi Pednekar's plus size avatar from Dum Laga Ke Haisha gave her pretty much courage and inspiration.

"When I saw Dum Laga ke Haisha, I saw how heavy she was in the film but over and above she did such a good job. She gained weight for what she loved and yes that inspired me. I did the same because I love what I was going to do in Fanney Khan," Pihu said in a statement.

We hear Pihu's character is designed to break stereotypes about a woman's 'ideal' body shape, especially since millions of women across the globe are victims to an inferiority complex, thanks to their shape and colour.

More power to you, Pihu!