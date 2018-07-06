Fanney Khan trailer: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao bring a heartwarming mix of emotions and laughter

'Fanney Khan... Fanney Khan... Fanney Khan', the audience echoes as we get to know the Fanney Khan of the mohalla, Anil Kapoor, a taxi driver who could not go beyond his surroundings to become a celebrated singer. But, he cherishes a dream, to hone and nurture his daughter into a singer as popular as Lata Mangeshkar. Amidst the fat-shaming that she constantly faces and the financial constraints, how will he make that possible?

Enter, a ravishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the rockstar who is rich, talented and totally gorgeous. Anil Kapoor kidnaps her with a reluctant accomplice that Rajkummar Rao is, and what follows is a comedy of errors. But is the film just that? No. There are moments of helplessness, a father's love, a teenager's insecurity and a mother's worry. Watch the trailer of Fanney Khan here.

Fanney Khan trailer promises nothing extraordinary because it is the story of the ordinary. The makers have gone a little overboard with the trailer though, as we come to know many aspects of the story. A trailer is meant to be just a peek, rather than the whole plot. Nevertheless, it has moments that nudge your heart just at the right places. Here is the man whose story you want to see, an ordinary taxi driver who perhaps you may have come across in your regular life, who is the Fanney Khan of his own story. And of course, there is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stunning us in every frame. There is a Rajkummar Rao, who may not have much space in the trailer, but we can expect magic from him when the movie hits the screens. Divya Dutta as Anil Kapoor's wife is another person we would love to watch in action.

We would love to be a part of this Fanney Khan's tale, on 3rd August, 2018.