Fanney Khan trailer launch: Anil Kapoor is in his element as he grooves with the musicians

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan, is already a winner. Of course, the casting is impressive, while the trailer that recently made it to the internet has managed to enthrall one and all. Anil Kapoor is the highlight with him being the father of a girl who wants to be a singer and is slightly on the heavier tangent of weight. Her size is the barrier, but does that mean she can't be a star? Anil Kapoor wishes his daughter to rise and shine; as it was her childhood dream to be a singer. The trailer unravels through highs and lows of the life of a taxi driver and then we have Aishwarya Rai living the life he has always dreamt of.

The trailer was launched in the office of Facebook, Delhi and it was only Anil Kapoor who was present. But he was more than enough to catch our attention and entertain us with his infectious energy. He was totally in his element and had fun dancing on the tunes of bandwalas.

And that's our Anil Kapoor, the man in his 60s, yet with the energy of a 30-year-old. He can definitely give any young actor a run for his money, can't he?