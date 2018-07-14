Fanney Khan’s Halka Halka is ordinary but not this other song that sounds very similar

Fanney Khan has piqued interest ever since it was announced, major thanks to the casting as this film re-unites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the big screen after a long time. And all the excitement went a notch higher when Rajkummar Rao came onboard for the film. The trailer, which was dropped a few weeks back managed to impress a major set of people, as expected. But the first song, Mohabbat, which was unveiled last year didn't really create a strong impression. Now the makers have released the second song of Fanney Khan. Titled, Halka Halka, this number is picturised on Rajkummar and Aishwarya. And sure their chemistry is nice and Aishwarya is looking insanely gorgeous like she did in Mohabbat, but Amit Trivedi, who has composed the song, has disappointed yet again.

Just like Mohabbat, Halka Halka has a melody that’s hardly engaging and a hook line that has been borrowed from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's classic song, Ye Jo Halka Halka. Rehashing an old song is one thing, but doing a terrible job with it is another. Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar try very hard to put some life into this strictly average number but they fail. The only saving grace, as we said earlier, is the fresh chemistry between Aishwarya and Rajkummar. Watch Halka Halka from Fanney Khan right here:

Also the hook in Halka Halka sounds very similar to Chale Jaise Hawaien from Main Hoon Na. The only difference between the two songs is that Halka Halka is a remix of a classic song. While Halka Halka is ordinary, Chale Jaise Hawaien from the Farah Khan directorial still is a favourite of many.

Didn't like Halka Halka from Fanney Khan? Well, there is always Ye Jo Halka Halka from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan:

