home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Fans demand Desi Girl from Priyanka and her videshi fiancé Nick!

Fans demand Desi Girl from Priyanka and her videshi fiancé Nick!

First published: August 18, 2018 10:56 PM IST | Updated: August 18, 2018 11:41 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally made their relationship official by getting engaged. A roka ceremony amidst friends and family took place at PeeCee's abode in Mumbai. And with this news, netizens went crazy and couldn't curb their excitement. After all, it's our desi girl who has got engaged!

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka also shared two back to back posts on her Instagram account which saw her in the most candid form with the love of her life, Nick. The pictures have received more than 3 million likes and fans are still pouring in congratulatory messages.

The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings 🙏🏼♥️🎉

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Fans are the happiest for PeeCee, but they have a demand. Few fans have asked Priyanka to groove on one of her chartbusters, Desi Girl from Dostana, along with her videshi hubby Nick. Isn't it a perfect song for the occasion?

But that's not all. Priyanka and Nick's engagement called for some funny memes too!

But that's not all. Priyanka and Nick's engagement called for some funny memes too!

Prick engaged. #priyankachopra #nickjonas #priyanka #nick #jonas #priyankanickengagement #haramiparindey

A post shared by Haramiparindey (@haramiparindey_jokes) on

😂😂🤣 adoption cermony hai 🤣 . #priyankachopra #shinchan #engagement #ring #priyanka

A post shared by Mr. H Y D E R B A D I (@the_biryani_guy) on

Of course, people even began to wonder if Chopra's new royal-BFF Meghan Markle will attend the nuptials with her new husband, Prince Harry or not.

We are sure many hearts might have been broken and many might be dejected to see their favourites being taken, but at the end, Priyanka and Nick are happy with each other and so are we. Looking forward to their wedding pictures now because… Who's the HOTTEST girl in the world?

Nick sure knows the answer to that question now and Priyanka’s fans have known it for years.

 

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Desi girl #Engagement #Entertainment #hollywood #Mumbai #nick jonas #Nickyanka #Priyanka Chopra #Roka

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All