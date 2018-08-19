Fans demand Desi Girl from Priyanka and her videshi fiancé Nick!

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally made their relationship official by getting engaged. A roka ceremony amidst friends and family took place at PeeCee's abode in Mumbai. And with this news, netizens went crazy and couldn't curb their excitement. After all, it's our desi girl who has got engaged!

Priyanka also shared two back to back posts on her Instagram account which saw her in the most candid form with the love of her life, Nick. The pictures have received more than 3 million likes and fans are still pouring in congratulatory messages.

Fans are the happiest for PeeCee, but they have a demand. Few fans have asked Priyanka to groove on one of her chartbusters, Desi Girl from Dostana, along with her videshi hubby Nick. Isn't it a perfect song for the occasion?

If Priyanka doesn't dance on Desi girl with Joe and Kevin in the engagement with Nick entering at the end and shouting `MY DESI GIRL' when `WHO'S THEY HOTTEST GIRL IN THE WORLD?' part comes then what's the point of getting engaged to Priyanka? #PriyankaNickEngagement — Moaning Myrtle 🚽 (@IbathwithSOPE) August 18, 2018

I will be highly disappointed if Priyanka Chopra doesn't make Nick Jonas dance on Desi girl on their engagement — Amirah ♡ (@amirxhh_) August 17, 2018

But that's not all. Priyanka and Nick's engagement called for some funny memes too!

Of course, people even began to wonder if Chopra's new royal-BFF Meghan Markle will attend the nuptials with her new husband, Prince Harry or not.

We are sure many hearts might have been broken and many might be dejected to see their favourites being taken, but at the end, Priyanka and Nick are happy with each other and so are we. Looking forward to their wedding pictures now because… Who's the HOTTEST girl in the world?

Nick sure knows the answer to that question now and Priyanka’s fans have known it for years.