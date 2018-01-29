Fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house for Sunday ritual despite dug up road

A glimpse of megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all it takes for fans to go crazy. It has become a ritual for admirers and well-wishers to gather outside Jalsa, senior Bachchan’s Mumbai residence every Sunday to catch a glimpse of the megastar. But this Sunday, 28th January was a bit odd. The BMC have dug up the road outside his house for repairs and to install cables and pipes. But this did not stop the fans from gathering outside Big B’s house which even left the star surprised.

Touched by the gesture, Big B took to his blog and wrote, "Yes, the Sunday did happen. Despite the efforts of the BMC, the Municipal Corporation, to hinder the gathering the coming together of the well-wishers by the evening. There shall be many barriers and walls of dissent. There shall be abuse and conditioning. There shall be false atrocious and disgusting accusations, but the strength of your love, the strength of your belief, the strength of your absolute faith is what I shall ever survive on and this I shall guard with all my might come what may. Many a hurdle has been placed in an abominable, despicable and contemptible manner, but you stand behind that yellow barrier of dissent are my true lovers and I your true mate."

He also posted pictures on Twitter where he is seen appearing before the fans with his family and the caption too describes how deeply he acknowledges the love and respect of his fans.

T 2596 - Sunday with the masses .. their genuine love beating all the 'conditionals' .. ! Despite Jalsa being dug up outside by BMC laying pipes and cables .. they come and love and wish and cheer unconditionally !!😀 pic.twitter.com/BpdbIRoX8W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 28, 2018

Big B is currently shooting for YRF’s upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan which also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will also be seen in 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor. That’s not all, he is also to make an appearance in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.