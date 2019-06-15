Debanu Das June 15 2019, 7.18 pm June 15 2019, 7.18 pm

It’s the weekend and the party plans are up and running. Farah certainly has her plans in motion. This included attending a birthday party. Daisy Irani turned 70 today – though she ‘insists she’s still 69’ – and Farah couldn’t miss it. The film director arrived in casuals – who cares about dressing up for people you know anyway – with a boatload of cakes. A picture shared on Instagram showed Farah with the Iranis hunched together in front of a table that had three cakes of varying sizes.

From the looks of it, there’s a large chocolate cake with creamy decorations on top. A medium sized yellow-coloured cake sits in the centre, while a smaller dark coloured cake – presumably chocolate again – rests on the right side. The Iranis were ‘in full force’, as per Farah. It seems like it was a ‘big fat Parsi family get together.

Daisy Irani had appeared in Houseful, a film directed by Farah’s brother Sajid. She also made an appearance in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, Farah’s debut acting film. Daisy and her sisters, Honey Irani and Menaka were child artists when they made their debut in Bollywood. Menaka is Farah’s mother.