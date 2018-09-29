Farah Khan dragged unfairly in the Tanushree Dutta, Nana fiasco: Source

Casting couch is nothing new to Bollywood but when a name like that of ace actor Nana Patekar gets dragged in such menace, it is a shocker. After years of living with it, actress Tanushree Dutta finally opened up on how Nana Patekar allegedly forced himself on her while they were shooting for Horn Ok Please in 2008. Soon after, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and others came out in support of her. But one person who was thrashed for working with Nana Patekar was choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan. She posted a picture posing with Nana and the team of Housefull 4 while they were heading to Jaisalmer. This irked many, but now a source has come clean on this incident on Farah's behalf.

Source states, " This team picture of Housefull was posted when Farah Khan and the team reached Rajasthan, much before the controversy broke out in a big way. Farah posted the picture as it was a new schedule in Jaisalmer. Prior to this too the Housefull team have posted pictures across social media platforms. It's unfair to single Farah out and target her when there are other actresses and industry technicians in the picture."

Further adding, "Farah Khan has always empowered women being a female director and choreographer herself. She has always been a shining example of championing the cause and was the first woman to become a commercially successful filmmaker. The picture has been blown out of proportion because it didn't come from an insensitive place and was merely a regular post. Instead of making this about Farah and diverting the attention from this important issue, people should focus on getting to the bottom of what happened."

