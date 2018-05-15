Farah Khan fractures leg, celebs visit to uplift her spirits

While shooting for a TV show, a lot can go wrong. This includes injuring oneself. Farah Khan did exactly that when she fractured her leg. The incident took place just before Sonam Kapoor’s marriage. Farah was heading back to her vanity van post shoot when she injured her leg. It leads to speculations that the choreographer would not be supervising Sonam’s sangeet. But, the ace choreographer did make the stars groove to her moves.

According to reports, Farah will be stuck in a wheelchair for almost a month. In times such as these, it’s your friends that you need and luckily for Farah, she has plenty. Several stars such as Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi and others have visited the star, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Farah’s visitors made sure to sit in her wheelchair as she clicked their photos. Anil Kapoor arrived with his wife Sunita and they even brought snacks with them.

Actor Sonu Sood tried working out with the wheelchair.

Nikhil Dwivedi and Gaurie Pandit Dwivedi paid a visit to catch up with their old friend while Shahid Kapoor cheered Farah up with his ‘gandi baat.’ Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey visited Farah at night and according to her it meant only one thing that the cook is on ‘chutti’

Raveena Tandon lifted up spirits by singing a song from one of her dad’s films. The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty tried out some wheelchair yoga and had a nice gossip session with Farah.