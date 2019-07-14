Priyanka Kaul July 14 2019, 6.39 pm July 14 2019, 6.39 pm

All’s well with Vikas Bahl after the MeToo controversy that derailed his filmmaking career for almost a year. But Super30, starring Hrithik Roshan, is now on it’s way to becoming a hit and Bahl seems to be having a good time. Choreographer turned director Farah Khan played host on Sunday afternoon as she fed close friends like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Neha Dhupia, Aditi Rao Haidari and casting director Mukesh Chhabra among others at her house in suburban Mumbai. Neha Dhupia thanked Khan for a great meal and put up a couple of pictures on her social media handle.

Bahl looked rather happy in all the photographs as Super30 clocked almost 30 crores in its two days run at the box office. Sources say that he had changed his residence and vehicle after the sexual misconduct charges but all that seems to be in the past after an internal committee gave him a clean chit after the survivor failed to appear in front of the committee.

In October 2018, in an exclusive interview to Huffington Post India, Bahl was accused by a former employee of Phantom Films for sexually harassing her. Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Bahl in Queen also spoke against the director post the accusations. Phantom was later disbanded and Bahl’s partners and co-founders Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane came out with formal statements against Bahl. Bahl, in turn, sent them legal notices, citing defamation of character.

But Bahl wasn’t the only MeToo accused at Farah’s party. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also present at the grub fest. At least four actors accused Chabra of misconduct in a Mid Day report in October 2018. An allegation that he had denied. In a letter posted on his Twitter handle Chabra wrote, “It is very unfortunate that years of hard work and building is been muzzled with a series of unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations. To put it into perspective, we have an ICC committee put into the place for years and we could have appreciated if the complaint received could have been forwarded to the said committee for probe and investigation.”

Chabra who was suspended from his directorial debut Kizie Aur Manny by the production house was later reinstated. According to reports, Chhabra returned to direct Kizie Aur Manny, now Dil Bechara, after the ICC committee and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees didn't find him guilty of the accusations.