Farah Khan is kicking some sass with this throwback picture

Farah Khan created a furore with two of her hit choreographed numbers this year, Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding and the Hindi version of Zingaat from Dhadak went on to become chartbusters and made everyone dance to it's beats. She is only woman who can make even the biģgest stars in the country dance to get moves. But she is also the one who makes us laugh with her throwback pictures. Ranging from the most awkward to the best BFF moments, Farah never leaves a chance to give us a nostalgic treat, every now and then.

And her recent picture is proof. Farah shared a picture of hers which was taken 18 years back at the Filmfare Awards. And boy, this slim version of hers has us gawking.

But truly, Farah was a tomboy then, as opposed to her lady-like mommy of three now. Come to think of it, the first time we saw her wearing a lipstick was post her marriage to Shirish Kunder.

This is not the first time Farah has treated us with a blast from the past. Just some time back, as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna completed twelve years, Farah Khan shared a picture of her and Karan Johar from the sets, which surely made us all laugh out loud. We will surely never see the picturesque song Tumhi Dekho Naa in the same light again.

Not just that, remember this flashback picture that she posted, where Karan makes an appearance (yet again), and we also see a young Tabu with them. It was a nice nostalgic bout from the 90s.

Keep 'em coming Farah, we binge on these moments.