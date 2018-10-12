Farah Khan on brother Sajid Khan: I don't endorse this behavior

Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan has come out with a statement on the recent scandal that has hit her family with brother Sajid Khan being accused of sexual abuse by not one but two survivors. His former assistant director Saloni Chopra wrote a detailed account of her horrific abuse at the hands of the comic turned filmmaker in her blog recently. This was followed up by a tweet from journalist Karishma Upadhyay. Farah has sided with the women and has made clear that she doesn't stand by what her brother has done.

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

Farah faced the heat not so long ago when she posted a picture with the cast of Housefull 4, a picture that also included Nana Patekar. Tanushree Datta had just accused Nana of sexual abuse and called out Farah for still clicking pictures with the actor.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar canceled the shoot of Housefull sighting the controversy around Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan. Sajid too later stepped down as the director of the film.