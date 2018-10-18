Farah Khan on #MeToo: I fear quick judgments and quick punishments

The #MeToo movement is taken India by storm and it’s here to stay. Names of many predators have come to the fore and some have left us in deep shock. From sanskari Alok Nath to happy-go-lucky Sajid Khan, quite a few names have been exposed. But the worst is when their family has to deal with this mess. However, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan’s sister, showed great courage when she stood up against her brother. She took to Twitter and said that “I Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

Now at a recent event, Farah once again shared her thoughts on #MeToo and said that workplace has to be a positive place, for man or a woman. But she also voiced her concerns over how people are quick to judge and punish the accused without fair investigation. She was quoted as saying, “I am against fear psychosis for anybody whether it is for a woman or for a man who is talking to a girl and getting scared that should I be talking like this. We want to have to have a happy positive environment, so that is most important. The only thing I fear are the quick judgments and the quick punishments that are meted out through trial by Twitter which is happening in hours. Even in Hollywood they take their time, they do their research, they do an investigation. They interview friends and family, whether it is 20 years ago or 10 years go - they investigate. So that is a bit scary for everybody.”

After Sajid’s sexual misconduct made it to the internet, the filmmaker stepped down from the post of director of Housefull 4. Actresses like Bipasha Basu and Dia Mirza too came out and shared their experience of his indecent behavior on sets. An investigation is expected to happen soon.

