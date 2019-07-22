Ranjini Maitra July 22 2019, 10.51 am July 22 2019, 10.51 am

We all know that Farah Khan is not just a foodie but also a great cook herself. Many would remember the director-choreographer hosting her TV show Farah Ki Daawat, wherein she created a storm in the kitchen and churned out really delicious dishes at the end. Looks like her children have inherited the same love for food. On Sunday, they sneaked into the kitchen and didn't leave until the muffins came out perfect!

On her Instagram stories, Farah shared glimpses of the baking endeavor. Look how mindful they are!

And this came with a very important message because Farah makes sure no preset gender rules work at her home!

They might be kids, but Farah's triplets, son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya, are as neat as they could get.

And after a quick preparation, the muffins were ready to go to the oven in no time.

When they came out, the result was worth all the effort! All your determined diet plans are sure to go for a toss...

And well, the kids weren't cooking alone! Guiding them was Sharmila Ribeiro, an agricultural economist who also loves sharing healthy recipes for kids, and has penned a book titled Everyday Love, to help mothers serve healthy food.

Farah and Sharmila are childhood friends, and Farah has been benefiting from her friend's cooking tips forever now!