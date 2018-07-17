Fardeen Khan resurrects after forever and it's good to see him

The paparazzi at the Mumbai airport was in for a surprise on Sunday night as they got a rare glimpse of actor Fardeen Khan. Wearing a black jacket and jogger pants, Fardeen looked in a good mood as he smiled for the cameras. It's not often that we get to see him, so it was good to see him after a long time. He was last seen in 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, starring Sushmita Sen. Fardeen is best-known for his roles in films like Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Om Jai Jagadish, No Entry and Heyy Babyy.

In August last year, Fardeen and his wife Natasha welcomed their second child, a boy, whom they named Azarius. Fardeen shared the picture of his son on his Twitter account with a beautiful caption. Their first child, daughter Diani Isabella Khan was born in 2013.

Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. ❤️Diani, Natasha & FK. pic.twitter.com/Xm5O2jHSZ7 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 13, 2017

Fardeen didn't make any public appearances after his last film, so when he did a couple of years back, he was trolled massively for gaining weight. Several nasty tweets were posted against Fardeen, but he clapped back at trolls with a strongly worded Facebook post, which he seems to have deleted now.

Fardeen Khan is the son of late actor Feroz Khan. He made his Bollywood debut with the film, Prem Aggan, which released in 1998.