Farhan Akhtar and rumoured GF Shibani Dandekar share a stunning picture

Talk about ravishing couples and you will have Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar among the first ones to pop up in your mind. The couple has been painting the town red with their romance and their constant PDAs. The extremely adorable pictures shared by the duo, frequently, on social media show how the two are head-over-heels for each other. The duo, however, has been shying away from making their relationship official, but their regular outings and date nights have been enough to keep the rumour mills churning. Making us gush about their cuteness once again, Farhan shared another picture of his rumoured lady-love.

Farhan shared a picture of the stunning lady with her dog and the picture sees the two overlooking a balcony. He captioned the post as ‘Looking out for each other’. Later, Shibani also shared a picture which shows her peeping out of the window with her dog and it looks like beau Farhan was the one to capture the same. Shibani was recently quizzed about the speculations around her relationship and she replied saying that it’s up to the audience to decide how they look at her personal life.

"I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative," she said to a leading daily.