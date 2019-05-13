Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are back with their beachy PDA, picture inside

Divya Ramnani May 13 2019, 6.54 pm May 13 2019, 6.54 pm

Ever since Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar officially acknowledged their relationship, the internet has been buzzing with their oh-so-adorable romance saga. The duo leaves no stone unturned to paint the town red with their never-ending PDA on social media. From celebrating a majority of festivals together to heading out for some of the most romantic getaways, these lovebirds have only been inseparable. But, guess the most common factor in Farhan and Shibani’s love story? We think it’s the beaches! After enjoying a number of couple vacations at different beaches, the duo is back at it!

Taking to his Instagram, Farhan Akhtar shared an extremely adorable picture of him along with his ladylove, Shibani Dandekar. While Farhan was in his usual hippie get-up, Shibani looked breathtaking in her patterned bikini, which she paired up with a matching cape. The picture seemed to be a candid moment from the couple’s we-time, as they couldn’t stop giggling. Farhan captioned his post saying, “Beach bums ☀️🌴 @shibanidandekar ❤️ 📸”

Have a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post here:

View this post on Instagram Beach bums ☀️🌴 @shibanidandekar ❤️ 📸 @abheetgidwani A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on May 13, 2019 at 4:32am PDT

Earlier in the day, Shibani took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her in the same bikini, wherein she flaunted her perfect beach body and those drool-worthy abs. Well, what makes it even more special is the fact it was clicked by her beau, Farhan Akhtar. Such a beautiful muse, isn’t she? Rumours have it that the couple has exchanged rings and are all set to tie the knot in sometime this year. We wait!

Check out Shibani Kashyap’s post here:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is busy with his upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Moreover, after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor will be collaborating for the second time with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra for a film titled Toofan, where Farhan will essay the role of a boxer.