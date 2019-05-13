  3. Bollywood
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are back with their beachy PDA, picture inside

Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are back with their beachy PDA, picture inside

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar leave no chance to flash their oh-so-perfect love story.

back
BollywoodcoupleEntertainmentfarhan akhtarFarhan Akhtar Shibani DandekarInstagramloveShibani Dandekar
nextCannes Film Festival 2019: Diana Penty to make her Film Festival debut this year

within