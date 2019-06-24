Divya Ramnani June 24 2019, 11.11 am June 24 2019, 11.11 am

Bollywood stars often reminisce their childhood days by treating fans with their throwback pictures on social media. It is both pleasing and surprising. Well, the latter one because, at times, some of the B-townies are absolutely unidentifiable, thanks to their drastic evolution. One such case is that of siblings Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, who have managed to leave a mark in Bollywood thanks to their multi-talents. Taking to his Instagram account, the Rock On!! Actor shared an adorable group picture featuring Zoya and his cousins.

In the picture shared by the actor, both Farhan and Zoya, who were at their young age, looked unrecognisable. While Farhan was wearing a multi-coloured striped tee, Zoya looked innocent in her white shirt and green pants. Not to miss the filmmaker’s quirky haircut, guess, she was a tomboy in her childhood! The image also had their cousins Nisha and Kabir Akhtar. We loved how the four were camera ready as they couldn’t stop flaunting their wide grin. This one’s sure to remind you of your awkward childhood pictures with your siblings!

Have a look at Farhan Akhtar’s throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in Lucknow Central, is currently prepping up for a sports biopic titled Toofan, which is based on the life of a boxer. The film reunites Farhan with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. Speaking of the same, the filmmaker, in his recent interview, revealed, “I am most excited for the film. I can't talk much because we haven't even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other."