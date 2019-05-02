  3. Bollywood
Farhan AKhtar is a Toofan as he preps for his next film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Farhan Akhtar is training hard for his role as a boxer in his upcoming movie, Toofan, with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra​

