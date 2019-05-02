Farhan AKhtar is a Toofan as he preps for his next film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Niyati Chawla May 02 2019, 11.33 pm May 02 2019, 11.33 pm

Farhan Akhtar is one such actor who leaves no stone unturned while preparing for a movie, be it as Milkha Singh in the 2013 movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag or the upcoming Toofan. He is one of those actors who immerses himself into the character as though it is not reel but his real life. For the biopic of the Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh, Farhan went through some extreme body transformations and trained rigorously to portray the role of the former Indian Olympian sprinter.

It seems that the Rock On actor is once again training hard to play in his latest venture, Toofan. Recently, the actor shared the video on his Instagram where he can be seen prepping to portray the role of a boxer for the movie. He shared the post with the caption that it is not just about the strength but speed as well. For this movie, Farhan is reuniting with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years.

While announcing the movie on his social media channels, Farhan shared that Toofan is a heartfelt story of a boxer. It will be produced by Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP Pictures. In an interview with PTI, Rakeysh said, "I am most excited for the film. I can't talk much because we haven't even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other." Adding further, he said, "Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer, it's not a real life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It's set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man's sport, anywhere in the world."

Farhan’s recent production ventures, web series Made in Heaven and Ranveer Singh starrer Gully boy, have been fairly successful. Both received commercial and critical acclaim. The multi-talented actor will also be seen in Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky is Pink.