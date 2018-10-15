Farhan Akhtar just confirmed his love for Shibani Dandekar

A new romantic story is blossoming between Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. While, the duo never openly professed their love for each other, a latest picture post from the actor-filmmaker confirms the same. The particular picture was shared by Shibani, more than a month ago. But, with his face not showing, it left everyone playing guesswork.

Now, it seems like the guesswork indeed paid off, as it is Farhan for real. We’ve got the proof by the man himself.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Oct 14, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

They look so much in love, right?! Not just in the picture, but otherwise too, his ladylove has been supporting him in full public scrutiny. We are referring to the recent #Metoo movement wherein a couple of women levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Sajid Khan.

So, Farhan being his cousin expressed shock and utter disbelief over the news and it led many Twitter users to believe that it’s quite impossible to not know of something as grave as this. That’s when Shibani intervened and replied to every possible tweet targeting him, clearing the facts that just because they are related to each other, doesn’t denote that Akhtar would know all of his past secrets.

Clearly, this love story is getting intense.