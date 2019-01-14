Farhan Akhtar proclaims his love for Shibani Dandekar with a pool picture

PDAs are an integral part of relationships these days, isn't it? Even public figures don't shy away from it. Take Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar for example. They were keeping up a hush-hush for quite some time but decided to drop it once they were ready to go public with their relationship. After a bunch of poetic captions that served the purpose, the first 'love you' came from Shibani on Farhan's birthday, a couple of days back. We like that.

Now, the Mister has to keep up with the PDA game as well. Hence, he took to Instagram to share a pool picture of themselves and dedicated a couple of beautiful lines to his ladylove. It finished with a 'love you loads'. A perfect reply to Shibani's post, isn't it? The couple, accompanied by a gang of friends, spent a refreshing weekend, with the romance quotient being no less. Did you see photos of their weekend fun yet?

Rumours are rife that Farhan and Shibani are planning to tie the knot in 2019; in fact, in a few months. Reportedly, they are also looking for a pretty venue to zero in, for the wedding. However, there's no confirmation on the same yet.