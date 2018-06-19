Farhan Akhtar shares an interesting detail about his family history

Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the most active celebs on the social media. The director-turned-actor have been in news for his tweets, but his recent Instagram post has surely left us awestruck. On his Instagram, Farhan has shared an important detail about his family history and we are left awestruck. The actor has revealed that his great-grandfathers-grandfather was sentenced to life imprisonment in Andaman (Kala Pani) for his role in the mutiny against the British.

The actor has posted an old document in which the British government had ordered the demolishment of his great-grandfathers-grandfather’s house. It was a punishment inflicted by the British.

Well, this is surely a very interesting piece from the history of Farhan’s family.

Farhan is a filmmaker and we never know, he might just think of making a movie on this piece of history of his family. Well, even we would want the story of his great-grandfathers-grandfather to be told on the big screen.

Direction has taken a backseat for Farhan since quite a long time. The last film he directed was Don 2 which had released in 2011. While there have been reports of him making Don 3, but there nothing has been officially announced yet.