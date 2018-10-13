Farhan Akhtar tweets about Sajid Khan, gets trolled

Farhan Akhtar is many things. He is a writer, director, actor, ace sky diver and a musician. He is also Sajid Khan’s cousin. Khan’s mum Menaka and Akhtar’s mother Honey are sisters and the two families are close. While Sajid has been quiet on the many sexual misconduct allegations against him, Akhtar took to social media to comment on the development.
The social media, however, was in no mood to let go of the topic and almost immediately started trolling Akhtar who has been a champion for women’s rights for a while now. Akhtar has been touring the country with his MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) initiative but got off to a wrong start with this tweet.
And while Akhtar blocked a few trolls, he didn’t really flinch and decided to fight some especially the one by actress Amrita Puri.
Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by his former assistant director Sonali Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay. Khan has subsequently been dropped from Housefull 4 as director.