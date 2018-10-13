Farhan Akhtar tweets about Sajid Khan, gets trolled

Farhan Akhtar is many things. He is a writer, director, actor, ace sky diver and a musician. He is also Sajid Khan’s cousin. Khan’s mum Menaka and Akhtar’s mother Honey are sisters and the two families are close. While Sajid has been quiet on the many sexual misconduct allegations against him, Akhtar took to social media to comment on the development.

Let there be no confusion about whether I stand in solidarity with the women who have spoken up. I absolutely do. @karishmau @redheadchopra https://t.co/qYmaj2yN4P — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 12, 2018

The social media, however, was in no mood to let go of the topic and almost immediately started trolling Akhtar who has been a champion for women’s rights for a while now. Akhtar has been touring the country with his MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) initiative but got off to a wrong start with this tweet.

It was fairly well known that @SimplySajidK is a creep and is completely inappropriate as far as his conduct with women goes. I was warned to stay away from him if I ever came across him. I refuse to believe that it has come as a surprise to ppl from the industry or his family. — Amrita Puri (@_Amrita_Puri) October 12, 2018

And while Akhtar blocked a few trolls, he didn’t really flinch and decided to fight some especially the one by actress Amrita Puri.

I deeply resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behaviour yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not. @_Amrita_Puri https://t.co/MCLptZioWR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 13, 2018

Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by his former assistant director Sonali Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay. Khan has subsequently been dropped from Housefull 4 as director.