Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi disappointed over CBSE re-exam decision

The leak of the question papers and the fact that the class 10 and 12 students have to sit for the exams again have left the Bollywood celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Anand Oberoi and Rahul Dholakia feeling disappointed. On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will re-conduct examination in math and economics papers for Class X and Class XII respectively. A Delhi Police probe was underway following the leak of question papers.

So disappointing to hear about the #CBSE leak. This is completely unacceptable & unfair to the students who have put in so much hard work & dedication. I appeal to all the students to not let this affect their preparation & to think of it as a 2nd chance to do even better! ATB! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 28, 2018

Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time. #CBSE #SSC — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 29, 2018

After the unfortunate paper leak, the acronym CBSE has a new meaning..... “Corrupt Board For Students' Education “ !! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 28, 2018

I always hated Exams, so it angers me that students have to re write their exams. the people who leaked it should be severely punished. #CBSE #SSC — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) March 29, 2018

The new dates for the examinations along with other details will be announced on the CBSE website within a week. The move comes after a handwritten note with the same questions as the CBSE question papers were found circulating on social media apps before the exams in these papers were conducted. The CBSE held the exam for the Class XII Economics paper on Monday and the Class X Math paper on Wednesday respectively. A total of 16,38,428 students registered for Class X and 11,86,306 for the Class XII board examinations this year.

Students and parents across the capital have also expressed extreme disappointment after CBSE issued the re-examination notification. According to a report by Times of India, many outstation students had to reschedule plans of going home, while others had to cancel holiday plans with family following the unprecedented announcement.