Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi disappointed over CBSE re-exam decision

First published: March 29, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Updated: March 29, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

The leak of the question papers and the fact that the class 10 and 12 students have to sit for the exams again have left the Bollywood celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Vivek Anand Oberoi and Rahul Dholakia feeling disappointed. On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will re-conduct examination in math and economics papers for Class X and Class XII respectively. A Delhi Police probe was underway following the leak of question papers.

The new dates for the examinations along with other details will be announced on the CBSE website within a week. The move comes after a handwritten note with the same questions as the CBSE question papers were found circulating on social media apps before the exams in these papers were conducted. The CBSE held the exam for the Class XII Economics paper on Monday and the Class X Math paper on Wednesday respectively. A total of 16,38,428 students registered for Class X and 11,86,306 for the Class XII board examinations this year.

Students and parents across the capital have also expressed extreme disappointment after CBSE issued the re-examination notification. According to a report by Times of India, many outstation students had to reschedule plans of going home, while others had to cancel holiday plans with family following the unprecedented announcement.

