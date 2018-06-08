home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Farhan Akhtar writes a beautiful musing; Javed Akhtar's translation is even better

First published: June 08, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Updated: June 08, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar’s is one talented father-son duo. Both can weave magic through their words and make us swoon with their words. And something similar happened recently. No, we are not talking about a movie, but a social media interaction which gave us two beautiful poems to muse about.

It so happened that Farhan took to Twitter to post a poem that he had written. Of the many fans who replied, one asked for a translation. And guess who obliged? None other than Javed Akhtar. Trust us when we say, Javed ji’s Urdu rendition of Farhan’s musing will send you in a blissful dizzy. Take a look at the tweets here.

Some words have the power to reach your soul by way of just one glance, and these creations surely fall into that category. We salute you, the Akhtars.

Of late, Farhan has not had much luck on the professional front, with his acting stints failing back to back in Rock On 2, Wazir and Lucknow Central, even though critical appreciation came his way. We hope he bounces back soon, for we miss his words, voice, and face on the big screen.

