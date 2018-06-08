Farhan Akhtar writes a beautiful musing; Javed Akhtar's translation is even better

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar’s is one talented father-son duo. Both can weave magic through their words and make us swoon with their words. And something similar happened recently. No, we are not talking about a movie, but a social media interaction which gave us two beautiful poems to muse about.

It so happened that Farhan took to Twitter to post a poem that he had written. Of the many fans who replied, one asked for a translation. And guess who obliged? None other than Javed Akhtar. Trust us when we say, Javed ji’s Urdu rendition of Farhan’s musing will send you in a blissful dizzy. Take a look at the tweets here.

Together they braved it through the storm with hull half broken, with sails all torn no wave nor swell could but drown hope that night is darkest before the dawn #musing Have a nice day. 😊 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 8, 2018

Good morning Farhan . Some one has asked for the Hindi translation of your stanza . Here you are - Toofan mein jo nikle thay Vo log nidarr thay /patwaar toote, badbaan taar, bhanwar thay/ Sahil ki aur savere ki ummeed Na doobi / gehre andhere jab ke Bahut pichhle Peher thay. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 8, 2018

Some words have the power to reach your soul by way of just one glance, and these creations surely fall into that category. We salute you, the Akhtars.

Of late, Farhan has not had much luck on the professional front, with his acting stints failing back to back in Rock On 2, Wazir and Lucknow Central, even though critical appreciation came his way. We hope he bounces back soon, for we miss his words, voice, and face on the big screen.