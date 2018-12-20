Bollywood Farhan Akhtar's latest Instagram post has girlfriend Shibani Dandekar playing 'hide and seek'! Rushabh Dhruv December 20 2018, 2.03 pm December 20 2018, 2.03 pm

Love is in the air for Bollywood celebrities. 2018 hasn't just been a year full of marriages, it has also been a year full of link ups. The perfect example of a hook-up is Farhan Akhtar and anchor-singer Shibani Dandekar. From sharing photos with each other alongside cryptic captions to making fans go WTF about their relationship status, these two have given enough fodder to gossipmongers to graze on. And here's some more. Farhan has just shared a rather fun and cosy picture of the two on Instagram, one that sees Shibani playing peek-a-boo.

Captioning the post 'Now you see her. Now you don’t', we see Shibani holding Farhan tight and close. She hides her face in one image and reveals it in the second. It's a sight of fresh love. Farhan is increasing showing his new girlfriend off. After playing hide and seek for a long time, the couple have now decided not to shy away from accepting that they are in love and this latest picture is proof. The much-in-love couple also made an entry together at DeepVeer's Mumbai reception.

While their social media PDA and lovely pictures have a love story written all over it, Shibani isn't ready to talk about it just yet. Recently, when she was quizzed on her relationship, she said, "I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative."

Okay then!