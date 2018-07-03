home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Farhan Akhtar's pics from his Austrian holiday are all things breathtaking

Farhan Akhtar's pics from his Austrian holiday are all things breathtaking

First published: July 02, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 08:23 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Farhan Akhtar is clearly in love with Austria. In July 2016, he was there with his daughter Akira for some downtime. And he is back there yet again, but this time with his guy friends. The actor, director, producer and singer is in Austria and needless to say he is having a whale of a time there with his buddies. He has been sharing some pictures from his vacay on his Instagram account and after looking at them, all we want to do is pack our bags and go for a vacation too.

He is doing everything that a traveller does. Meet new people, eat the local food and try the local sport. Check out all his chronicles from Austria right here:

 

He made us a pasta we couldn’t refuse .. 🙏🏼 #FarOutdoors #keepexploring #Austria #funtimes #pedaljayenge #hungryboys #toptenfilmsofalltime #godfather #puzo #coppola #respect

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Band of brothers.. #FarOutdoors #Austria #cycos #pedaljayenge #keepexploring #albumcoversRus

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

It’s all you need. Sun. Sky. Road. ❤️ #FarOutdoors #keepexploring #Cycos #Austria #pedaljayenge #funtimes #ridehardridesmart

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Enjoying life in technicolor. #FarOutdoors #keepexploring #Cycos #Austria #Krems #pedaljayenge #funtimes #ridehardridesmart #trekkieontour #mtb

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Time with our Austrian family .. thank you @art.of.extreme and Holzer’s .. love you. #FarOutdoors #downtime #bbq #fifa #hungryboys #pedaljayenge #cycos #keepexploring

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Have a glorious Sunday 😊 #FarOutdoors #Austria #keepexploring #weekendwishes

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

.. like Sunday morning .. 😊 #FarOutdoors #austria #nightlife #keepexploring #createyourownstory

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Let’s do this.. Day 3.. #FarOutdoors #Cycos #Austria #pedaljayenge #funtimes #keepexploring #danubecyclepath

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

The beauty in the details .. #FarOutdoors #Grein #Austria #keepexploring #outonthetown #traditional #storeystory

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Before Austria, Farhan was in Iceland and Germany. There too he rode a bicycle on the streets and shared some more pictures from this leg of his trip. He really loves to ride a cycle, very evidently. Here check out the pictures of Farhan's trip to Iceland right here:

Solo bike tour on beautiful #iceland .. #FarOutdoors #funtimes #pedaljayenge #keepexploring #dresswarmernexttime #naturelove

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

At the edge of the world.. ❤️#FarOutdoors #iceland🇮🇸 #keepexploring #funtimes #mysteryshoot #watchthisspace

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

These pictures are making us happy. What are your thoughts? Let us know in comments below and stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from B-town.

SHOW MORE
tags: #austria #Bollywood #Bollywood pics #Entertainment #farhan akhtar #holiday #Instagram

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All