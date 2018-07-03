Farhan Akhtar's pics from his Austrian holiday are all things breathtaking

Farhan Akhtar is clearly in love with Austria. In July 2016, he was there with his daughter Akira for some downtime. And he is back there yet again, but this time with his guy friends. The actor, director, producer and singer is in Austria and needless to say he is having a whale of a time there with his buddies. He has been sharing some pictures from his vacay on his Instagram account and after looking at them, all we want to do is pack our bags and go for a vacation too.

He is doing everything that a traveller does. Meet new people, eat the local food and try the local sport. Check out all his chronicles from Austria right here:

Before Austria, Farhan was in Iceland and Germany. There too he rode a bicycle on the streets and shared some more pictures from this leg of his trip. He really loves to ride a cycle, very evidently. Here check out the pictures of Farhan's trip to Iceland right here:

These pictures are making us happy. What are your thoughts? Let us know in comments below and stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from B-town.