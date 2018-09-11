Farhan Akhtar's #Selftour2018 comes to an end with 'a tear in the eye'

After Salman Khan’s Da-bangg Tour Reloaded 2018, it’s Farhan Akhtar, who set out on a mission to entertain his fans in the US. Farhan, along with buddies, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, had Live in Concerts in the cities of US and Canada from August to September. The grand tour, named SELF (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy-Farhan) finally wrapped up on Tuesday. The Rock On star took to his Instagram account to share the same.

Farhan, who leaves no stone unturned to entertain the audience, has been treating fans regularly with glimpses from the tour. He first announced his reunion with the band a month back (August), sharing a picture from an airport lounge. He called it a ‘happy reunion’.

One of his posts has a video in which Shankar Mahadevan is seen singing Breathless and Farhan is trying to lip-sync the singer. He also called it a dream come true moment to sound like Mahadevan.

Farhan’s collaboration with the band for curating music for films like Don 2, Karthik Calling Karthik, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has been widely appreciated.

Farhan’s next is Gully Boy, which he is co-producing along with sibling Zoya Akhtar. The film will have Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sharing the screen space for the first time and is slated to release in February 2019.