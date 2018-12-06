Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra or Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who wore the pleated palazzo better?

The fashion industry lives by this rule, 'do not ever copy anyone’. But hey, nobody ever said that you can't take an inspiration from someone. Well, looks like, South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took some 'inspiration' from our desi girl Priyanka Chopra or rather say Mrs Jonas. No, no… Samantha didn't pick up any of Priyanka's wedding ensemble, she is already married. But Sam sported something similar to what PeeCee wore at the Social For Good event organised by Facebook a few days before her wedding.

Samantha was recently spotted wearing brown pleated palazzos and a black crop top from brand Essé by Sahib & Sunayana. She teamed her outfit with a striped coat over a bralet and a black belt. Hair done in light curls and danglers in gold by Viange, Samantha looked beautiful. But well, as said, this look is not new and we have seen PeeCee pulling off the 'almost' same outfit.

For her outing, Priyanka wore the same pleated palazzo pants but instead of a crop top, she wore a deep neck classic black top. Hair kept open and minimal accessories, Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous.

Well in this face-off, we would say both the ladies have given each other a neck-to-neck competition. But if we have to choose, we would like to give Samantha a few brownie points for being bold and adding the extra zing to her outfit with that coat. Well done ladies.