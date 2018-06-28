Fashion Faux Pas! Anushka Sharma wore a SOFA COVER and made us go ewww!

Anushka Sharma's style file has always been quite impressive. The actress has always looked her stylish best and we really appreciate the way she has transformed over the years. But despite being big fans of Anushka’s style, her recent look made us cringe. At Aanand L Rai's birthday party, many stars graced the bash and Anushka was one of them.

The actress is working on the filmmakers next project Zero that also features Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. This is the first time that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress collaborated with and her presence at his birthday bash is proof that this director-actor duo shares a warm bond. Here are Anushka's pics from Rai birthday bash.

The stunning babe has always made sure that she turns heads with her sartorial choices but this time she failed to do so. Dressed in a pink velvet pantsuit, the actress was looking like she was draped in a sofa cover. And who wears velvet in Mumbai, where humidity precedes vanity. Even though the glam doll has a flawless skin and she used it to her full advantage by using less make-up and keeping it simple, it couldn't save her from making a bad fashion statement.

Nothing more to say. Better luck next time, Anushka.