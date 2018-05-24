Fashion flops! The Veeres are a disaster again during their film's promotion

If you play around with fashion, it can at times give you all the needed recognition, while sometimes it can totally backfire on you. With ‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions in full swing, the star cast has been seen on an experimenting spree with a lot of chic and risque sartorial picks, and in the process, sometimes winning and sometimes losing on the style battlefield.

Sonam Kapoor

Let us first talk about the ultimate glam girl, Sonam Kapoor. Wearing a ripped ready-to-go denim saree by Diksha Khanna, Sonam took a risk and failed miserably. She teamed the faded blue saree with a three-fourth sleeve baggy white shirt and gave an Indian blouse a miss. While trust us, Sonam’s nine-yard is not at all fascinating considering it is the peak of summer. The only surviving element was her subtle makeup and choice of elegant accessories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Up next we have Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her midriff, again. Showcasing her toned body by wearing a denim on denim vintage Dior look by John Galliano, Bebo we wonder why you want to stress on the fact that you have lost tonnes of weight girl? Her cropped jacket and asymmetrical hem skirt was weremed with matching blue Manolo Blahniks and simple hair and make-up. In short, it’s a style miss.

Swara Bhasker

In the third spot, we have Swara Bhasker who looks like a big time style flop. Wearing a high-waist skirt along with an airy top sans accessories, Swara, darling please, we do not want to see you looking like a kindergarten girl. And added to the disaster are her glossy shoes. *negative score*

Shikha Talsania

Last but not the least, is Shikha Talsania. Compared to the other Veeres, trust us she was one of the better dressed. Donning a long white lace dress with strappy heels, Shikha looked average yet FINE. While the choice of her ensemble can't be termed as a perfect pick, at least it is quite breezy looking than others.

So, for us, the Veeres overall were a total mess. What's your take on the same?