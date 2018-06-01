Fashion goals for the QUEER community, courtesy Karan Johar

A reality show judge, a one-of-its-kind from tinsel town, an amazing filmmaker, a fashionista, a queer celeb and what not, Karan Johar wears many positive titles and that with a lot of panache. From sporting classic suits at red-carpet events to sticking with a regular jeans-and-tee look, there is something about Karan Johar's style statement that every fan can relate to. But ever since the Bollywood film-maker has lost weight, his fashion game too has undergone a metamorphosis of sorts.

The complete transformation of his wardrobe cannot be ignored. Boring blazers have given way to quirky ones and simple shoes have been replaced by some noteworthy pairs. But it is Karan's jacket collection that has us all impressed. So from one queer to all the queer, here are a few ways to amp up your DRAB closet and add few colours just like KJo.

Junya Watanabe jacket, INR 1.12 lakhs

Doesn't Karan's this jacket remind you of the state of our kurta post-Holi? But the star is actually wearing a limited edition of Junya Watanabe jacket, that stands out because of the playful, intentionally messy and drippy colour palette. At first glance, you might just think it is a messed up, but that's high fashion for you, and it is supposed to be avant-garde. Note it!

Dolce and Gabbana bomber jacket, INR 2 lakhs

Up next, it is this bomber jacket from Dolce and Gabbana, which we could not take our eyes off. The jacket comes with panther portrait on it and it is freaking fabulous. You can also do the same and team it up with casual black jeans and tee, which will automatically keep the spotlight on the jacket.

Gucci bunny-themed shirt, INR 1.58 lakhs

Trust us it not only jackets, but this shirt from Gucci is quirky and making us gaga over it. This one featuring Bugs Bunny is a must-have. But we have to say, good looks and expensive clothes aren't going to get you anywhere if it isn't matched with a top attitude. Karan Johar has some attitude and then some more, and he's clearly a class apart.

Gucci Bomber jacket, INR 98000

This Gucci buy isn't the most expensive (at least not for him) jacket in his wardrobe but it clearly stands out. Because doesn't everyone love to wear a university or college staple, the varsity jacket? This sporty bomber jacket is an International school essential.

Candyfloss themed Gucci jacket, INR 1.2 lakhs

Last but not the least is this PINK toned jacket by KJo, which we do know that any queer guy would love to owe.

Karan Johar is a fashionista and one with expensive taste. His wardrobe is far from afforadable but who cares, Karan sells stylish dreams and we all love to dream.

For more fashionable scoop stay tuned!