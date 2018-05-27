Fashionista Sonam Kapoor turns her Mangalsutra into a MangLet and we are stunned!

The style queen of Bollywood who loves to experiment, Sonam Kapoor, tied the knot with her boyfriend Anand S Ahuja after dating him for almost 4 years. Although, the diva never openly spoke about her relationship with Anand, but their visible PDA on social media was more than enough to confirm their love affair.

While many Bollywood actresses may take a break after marriage, Sonam is not one of them. After the wedding celebrations, the actress took off to attend the Cannes Film Festival and now she is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. Talking about the wedding, Sonam made sure the couple looked elegant at their wedding. But then that’s not all! Sonam being the fashion genius, went ahead and designed her mangalsutra too. Interesting much!

Talking about her mangalsutra in detail, it has Sonam and Anand's sun signs namely Gemini and Leo on the left and right sides respectively. The mangalsutra even has a solitaire attached, which shines just as bright as the adorable couple. Now coming to the main scoop, the actress recently made an appearance for the promotion of her upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding, dressed in a light-tonned red-white fusion suit. But apart from how kick-ass the attire was, we could not take our eyes off Sonam's mangalsutra, which she had worn around her wrist. Woah! Teamed with a gold bracelet, Sonam sported the mangalsutra (or should we call it MangLet) on her right wrist, just like a bracelet and looked quite chic. Oh boy, we are loving how Sonam is neither comprising on style nor on traditional values. Quite unusual and must say applaud-worthy too.