Debanu Das June 16 2019, 6.00 pm June 16 2019, 6.00 pm

It may be the day when India takes on Pakistan at the World Cup, but it is also important for another reason. Celebrities may be busy, but when it comes to family, they always have time. On the occasion of Father’s Day, some of the biggest names in Bollywood took time out to greet their fathers through emotional posts on social media. Some of them even shared pictures of themselves with their children.

Father’s Day celebrations honour all dads and celebrate fatherhood. Father’s Day is not something that is celebrated in most of India. The influence of western traditions in some of India’s towns and urban areas resulted in some sections of the society celebrating it. It is not a public holiday. Initially, Father’s Day was observed in the United States but it eventually gained prominence. Several B-town bigwigs such as Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Preity Zinta and others wished their fathers on social media.

A father’s job isn’t to teach his daughter how to be a lady, it’s to teach her how a lady should be treated. #HappyFathersDay to all those wonderful fathers out there ❤ I hope everyone learns to appreciate their fathers. Miss you dad! Thank you for making me who I am today 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AuHnM9vMLr — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 16, 2019

Happy Fathers day to my handsome papa and all the other papas, dads, abbus, dadas, babas, bapus out there ❤️ @ShatruganSinha pic.twitter.com/JgrPDfEQ2I — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 16, 2019

Mohanlal tweeted this regards to ‘the person who gave wings to our dreams.’ Sara Ali Khan thanked Saif Ali Khan for being with her on ‘nerdy holidays’ and ‘teaching her how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow.’ She also thanked him for teaching her how to eat spaghetti while remaining ‘patient, loving and compassionate!”