Priyanka Kaul June 16 2019, 12.02 pm June 16 2019, 12.02 pm

Its Father’s Day today and the time for all to shower their love on their dads. Observed on every third Sunday in the month of June, Father’s Day celebrates all the dads out there. Be it asking for our pocket money, or hiding our low grades scored mathematics test papers, there are times when dads either show they care and sometimes they scare! But jokes apart, dads are special. Bollywood celebrities have shared their love and affection for their dads in adorable posts.

Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his day with his son, watching the cricket match. What a perfect way to spend a lazy Sunday. His tweet said, “Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!”

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of his father. And for one thing, his dad was no less cool than the actor. Indeed, the OG! His tweet read, “Well, now you know .... 👨🏻‍🚀 #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa”

Varun Dhawan wished his father by tweeting a boomerang video on his account. In the clip, Varun’s dad, director David Dhawan is humorously slapping the actor. His tweet read, “#HAPPYFATHERSDAY. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u”.

#HAPPYFATHERSDAY. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u pic.twitter.com/lEjAhjeKIX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 16, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap brought back all the nostalgia about dads, with her post. From bike rides, to small teachings, she summed up everyone's father in her tweet which read, “#happyfathersday to the man who on his yezdi bike would drop me to kindergarten with oily pigtails everyday with these words “if wealth is lost nothing is lost, if health is lost something is lost, if character is lost then everything is lost” I still live by these words!❤️”

#happyfathersday to the man who on his yezdi bike would drop me to kindergarten with oily pigtails everyday with these words “ if wealth is lost nothing is lost, if health is lost something is lost, if character is lost then everything is lost” I still live by these words!❤️ pic.twitter.com/zIPqjRS0Gu — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) June 16, 2019

Sonu Sood shared a throwback picture with his father and we know now where the actor gets his good looks from. His tweet was captioned, “My Dad my Hero 💕#HappyFathersDay.”

International sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Patnaik once again showcased his talent and wished all the fathers in his own way. His tweet read, “Happy Fathers’ Day to all the amazing fathers. May your day be blessed! #HappyFathersDay”

Happy Fathers’ Day to all the amazing fathers. May your day be blessed! #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/XCUaWUEN2v — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 16, 2019