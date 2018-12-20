Bollywood Fatima Sana Shaikh breaks her silence on the Thugs of Hindostan failure Divya Ramnani December 19 2018, 5.17 pm December 19 2018, 5.17 pm

The fate of every new release is absolutely unknown at the box-office. 2018's most anticipated and high budget film, Thugs of Hindostan, was a big failure. The cast boasted of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box-office. This came as a shock to many. Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about the same at an event. The Dangal actor said, “Yeah, it (Thugs of Hindostan) hasn’t done well. It is very heartbreaking. It is very sad because we all tried our best to make a good film. That’s what we tried to do. But unfortunately, the film didn’t work, people didn’t like it. I’m just feeling very bad about this.”

The film turned out to be one the biggest flops of 2018. Forget the critics, even the audience thrashed it. Recently, Katrina Kaif, who played the character of Suraiyya in the film, said, “I know Aamir has spoken on the matter and it has really hurt deeply and personally. Disappointment is always good as it wakes you up a little bit again."

The lead of the film, Aamir Khan, took full responsibility of the film’s failure as he had said, "I would like to say that I take full responsibility for Thugs of Hindostan not working with the audience. I think we went wrong. I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure we tried our level best."

We acknowledge their honesty and are sure that they all will bounce back with better scripts.