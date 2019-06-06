Nilofar Shaikh June 06 2019, 11.59 pm June 06 2019, 11.59 pm

Fatima Sana Shaikh received excessive recognition and fan following post her mind-blowing performance as Aamir Khan’s daughter Geeta in the movie Dangal. With positive reviews flowing in, the actress was also signed for Thugs of Hindostan. However, TOH (that also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan) did not perform well at the screens. Failures or not, the actor worships her work, here's ample proof of it.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been seen across various ad films like KitKat and New Fossil. In the KitKat ad, she looks refreshingly elegant. We heard that the actress was enjoying her recent trip to the US. However, within twenty-four hours, she had to fly back to Mumbai as her shoot for an ad film was due. And then she will go back to enjoying her trip in the US once she gets done shooting. BTW, a little birdie tells us that she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in this new advert. Now, that’s some serious work commitment.