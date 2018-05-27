Fatima Sana Shaikh once again gets compared to Katrina Kaif, courtesy her latest photoshoot

From her first Bollywood outing itself, Fatima Sana Shaikh, proved that she can be one successful lady in the industry. She made her debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal along with Sanya Malhotra and both of them got applauded to the core for their fantastic performance. Now, the lady is gearing up for her next venture, Thugs of Hindostan which will see her sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Well, this reminds us, thanks to her sharp features, Fatima has been compared to Katrina Kaif quite a few times.

Whenever the newbie uploads her candid pictures on social media, we have her fans comparing her to Katrina. That’s what has happened with the pictures of her latest photoshoot as well.

Hey ;). 📸 @avigowariker A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on May 26, 2018 at 9:27pm PDT

Fatima has posted a few monochrome pictures of herself on Instagram and her comment feed is field with remarks over her resemblance to Katrina Kaif.

Honestly, we wouldn’t deny as Fatima does have some uncanny resemblance to her senior co-star. We wouldn’t be surprised if somebody refers to them as sisters.

With this, do we say that it would be difficult for us to spot the difference between the two ladies in Thugs of Hindostan? May be yes…may be not! Only time can tell.