Soheib Ahsan August 16 2019, 3.36 pm August 16 2019, 3.36 pm

There is no lack of fanatics in the world who are quick to jump to conclusions. Such people enjoy coming together on social media to bash people for disagreeing with them. Actress Fatima Sana Sheikh was the latest victim of such an attack. She does not have a profile picture on Instagram which often due to technical glitches appears as a black profile picture. This sudden glitch on a Thursday led people to band together on social media to call her an anti-national.

Nevertheless, the actress took to social media to state on the record that she did not set her profile picture to black on social media. She pointed out that this rumour had gotten her a lot of hate and that a few people had apologized to her after realizing it was a technical glitch. She further requested people to not fall prey to baseless rumours.

Check out Fatima Sana Sheikh's tweet below:

After the Modi government's decision to scrap Article 370, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan protested against it by setting a black profile picture on social media. He was joined by many other Pakistani government officials. The technical glitch on Shaikh's profile led to people believing that she too was protesting against the scrapping of the article 370. What is disappointing is that this assumption spread like wildfire over social media. Not only that but people also began bashing KitKat India on twitter stating that they were using an anti-national as their brand ambassador and that this would soon result in a drop in their sales.