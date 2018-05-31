Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan slay as modern-day bride and groom

The ‘Humsafar’ couple is back and we are so delighted to see them together. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have once again collaborated and this time it to feature on the cover of bridal magazine, Brides Today. Dressed in outfits designed by Fawad’s wife Sadaf Khan, both of them are in the most gorgeous avatars.

Exemplifying the modern day bride and the grown, Fawad and Mahira, are squeezing hotness with their bold self on the cover. Talking about their looks, both of them complement each other in the shades of Gold. Mahira can be seen doing a heavily-embroidered ensemble in Gold while Fawad has a greenish Kurta with gold patch work on. Accessories by Birdhichand accentuated Mahira’s look while Fawad sported a sleek watch by Patek Philippe in leather belt. Not to miss, Mahira has Henna applied on her hands, much like any other bride from India or the neighbouring country.

But what attracts us the most is the attitude with which both of them have struck the pose. The persona of being fearless and elegant at the same time, is surely alluring. Well, though we miss seeing Fawad on the big screen in the Indian theatres, this magazine cover has come as a delightful surprise to all of us.

P.S: The soon-to-be married couples, you can take some cues from Fawad and Mahira on the how to be different on your wedding day!