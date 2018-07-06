Fawad Khan is taking that mid-year break we all are craving for! VIEW PICS

The heartthrob was spotted in Texas! Fawad Khan, along with his family, has been taking a good break right now. Even in the haziest photo, he looks like a dapper. And it's too bad that we aren't getting to see him in a Bollywood film any time soon. :(

However, check out these photos wherein he poses with family and friends smilingly.

Fawad In Texas! A post shared by Fawad Afzal Khan {F.A.K.O} (@fawad.afzal.khan.ofc) on Jul 5, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

And this click featuring Fawad and wide Sadaf Khan is super adorable!

And THIS! You'll thank us for this.

Hello Beautiful! ❤️😍 A post shared by Fawad Afzal Khan {F.A.K.O} (@fawad.afzal.khan.ofc) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

Fawad debuted in Bollywood with Khoobsurat and was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Post the political controversy surrounding the Uri attacks, he sadly returned to Pakistan and doesn't look like we're getting him back any time soon.

Sigh!