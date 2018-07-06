home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Fawad Khan is taking that mid-year break we all are craving for! VIEW PICS

First published: July 06, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Updated: July 06, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

The heartthrob was spotted in Texas! Fawad Khan, along with his family, has been taking a good break right now. Even in the haziest photo, he looks like a dapper. And it's too bad that we aren't getting to see him in a Bollywood film any time soon. :(

However, check out these photos wherein he poses with family and friends smilingly.

Fawad In Texas!

Fawad With His Beautiful Family In New York! ❤️💕 All The New Yorkers Be On The Lookout😍Maybe You’ll Be Lucky To Catch A Glimpse Of Fawad! #Fawad #fawadkhan #fawadafzalkhan #fawadafzalkhanofc #pakistani #lollywood @fawadkhan81

And this click featuring Fawad and wide Sadaf Khan is super adorable!

✨ #Fawad #fawadkhan #fawadafzalkhan #fawadafzalkhanofc #pakistani #lollywood @fawadkhan81

And THIS! You'll thank us for this.

Hello Beautiful! ❤️😍

Fawad debuted in Bollywood with Khoobsurat and was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Post the political controversy surrounding the Uri attacks, he sadly returned to Pakistan and doesn't look like we're getting him back any time soon.

Sigh!

 

