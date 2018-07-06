Fawad Khan is taking that mid-year break we all are craving for! VIEW PICS

The heartthrob was spotted in Texas! Fawad Khan, along with his family, has been taking a good break right now. Even in the haziest photo, he looks like a dapper. And it's too bad that we aren't getting to see him in a Bollywood film any time soon. :(However, check out these photos wherein he poses with family and friends smilingly.
And this click featuring Fawad and wide Sadaf Khan is super adorable!
Fawad With His Beautiful Family In New York! ❤️💕 All The New Yorkers Be On The Lookout😍Maybe You’ll Be Lucky To Catch A Glimpse Of Fawad! #Fawad #fawadkhan #fawadafzalkhan #fawadafzalkhanofc #pakistani #lollywood @fawadkhan81
And THIS! You'll thank us for this.
✨ #Fawad #fawadkhan #fawadafzalkhan #fawadafzalkhanofc #pakistani #lollywood @fawadkhan81
Fawad debuted in Bollywood with Khoobsurat and was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Post the political controversy surrounding the Uri attacks, he sadly returned to Pakistan and doesn't look like we're getting him back any time soon.
Sigh!