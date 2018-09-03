Fearless Bebo! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her life mantra

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the industry from the past 18 years. With her commendable performances in films like Chameli, Dev, Omkara, Jab We Met, etc. Lovingly known as Bebo, she has proved that she is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Well, even after getting married and having a child, Kareena didn’t give up on her career. Recently, she revealed her life mantra and we must say she flag-bearer of fearlessness.

Talking to PTI, Kareena said, "It is important for women to be fearless. It is necessary to be fearless in your choices. I am a fearless person myself. Be it the choice of roles I have made, the way I lived my life post marriage or after a baby.”

"The idea is that a woman should constantly live her life the way she wants. It should be (done) fearlessly and confidently. That has been my mantra of life," she added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the few actors who opted to work while being pregnant. The Udta Punjab star flaunted her baby bump without any hesitation. Kareena, this year, made her big screen comeback (post pregnancy) with the film Veere Di Wedding and the movie turned out to be a super hit at the box office.

Kareena now has some interesting projects in her kitty like Good News and Takht.​